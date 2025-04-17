Toho Wants More Godzilla Games

While Godzilla is one of the most popular characters of all-time, it’s been a little while since the character had his own dedicated video game. It seems Toho Co. Ltd. is hoping to change that. In the company’s mid-term report, Toho outlined many of its plans for the future, specifically the next 3 years. The report features all kinds of interesting hints at future plans, including a small blurb about video games. Tucked away in one part of the report about the company’s plans for its IP, Toho says that it’s aiming to “promote the development and release of digital games based on Godzilla and our hit anime series.”

Unfortunately, this doesn’t offer much to go on for Godzilla fans, but it does make sense with some of the recent moves we’ve seen from Toho. Godzilla has been making a lot of appearances in games through recent collaborations. In the last year or so, the character has appeared in games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Dave the Diver, and Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. It’s possible we could see Godzilla continue to appear in similar collaborations, but the more enticing thought is that we could see the character start to show up in his own video games.

Godzilla’s record in video games can best be described as “mixed overall.” The last major console game the character starred in was his self-titled PS4 game, which was released in North America in 2015. Despite poor reviews, Godzilla remains in high demand on the secondary market following the game’s delisting. Used copies of the game go for more than $200 on the secondary market, so there’s clearly a lot of interest in games featuring the character. A new AAA game that captured the essence of the Toho films would be embraced by the fan community, and might quell some of the desire for those older games.

Outside of collaborations, Godzilla has largely appeared in mobile games over the last few years, like Godzilla Battle Line, or Godzilla Defense Force. Outside of iOS and Android platforms, the biggest recent game is probably Godzilla Voxel Wars, a 2023 strategy game available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. Reception to Voxel Wars has been largely positive, with many fans praising its unique take on the brand.

For now, Godzilla fans will have to wait and see how this plan shakes out. The character has a huge following, and there are a lot of interesting things that could be done with him in the world of video games. Hopefully we’ll see something beyond the simple collaborations and mobile titles that Toho has prioritized over the last few years, and get back to something bigger and more compelling. Kind of like Godzilla himself!

