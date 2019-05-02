GoldenEye 007 Was Originally More Like Time Crisis

The days of the Nintendo 64 may be long gone for the most part, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from fondly remembering the console and the titles that were available on it. One game in particular was the prime destination for those looking to hone in on their FPS skills and master their craft of finding a way to block the other players’ part of the screen. Of course, I am referring to GoldenEye 007, the James Bond-based adventure that featured a ton of fun. However, some early beta footage of the game recently surfaced, and it shows something more along the lines of Time Crisis, in that the player was not in control of the character’s movements.

Former Rare developer David Doak recently discussed some footage of GoldenEye 007 with a fan on Twitter. An early promotional video for the massively popular game showed Bond in the Silo stage, but something was a bit odd. Instead of the character moving freely, it seemed that they were on a predetermined track. Doak confirmed that the game was originally an on-rails shooter, much akin to the likes of Time Crisis and Virtua Cop.

Early demo footage of #GoldenEye007 (from before I joined the team). At this point the player movement was automatic and followed a scripted spline path. The original design was that the game would be more like Virtua Cop / Time Crisis. https://t.co/ycrbkeQ8eM — David Doak (@drdoak) April 29, 2019

Of course, it’s probably a good thing that the developers chose to go the full-on FPS route, as making it an on-rails shooter probably would have resulted in something less popular than what the game grew to be. It’s been 22 years since the game launched, and there is likely plenty of people still playing it to this day.

GoldenEye 007 is available for the Nintendo 64 wherever used video games are sold.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that they changed up GoldenEye 007 during development? Do you believe it would have succeeded as an on-rails shooter? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

