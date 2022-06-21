Gotham Knights Features a Larger Version of Gotham City Than Batman: Arkham Knight

WB Games Montreal has confirmed that the version of Gotham City that will be seen in the upcoming game Gotham Knights will be larger than what was found in Batman: Arkham Knight. At this point in time, Arkham Knight's take on Gotham is the largest that we have ever seen appear in a video game. And while Arkham Knight is roughly seven years old at this point, the world seen in that title is still quite big by today's standards. Despite this, WB Games Montreal has now said that the newest version of Gotham shouldn't only be bigger, but it should also be denser.

In a new interview with Game Informer, it was confirmed that Gotham Knights will feature the largest open-world playground that we've seen so far in a Batman game. Although we don't know exactly how Gotham Knights might compare to Arkham Knight in a direct manner, those associated with the project have said that this new take on the town is absolutely more sprawling.

"It's pretty big. I haven't put one map over the other, but our Gotham is a big place," said Gotham Knights game director Geoff Ellenor on the comparison between titles. "I tend to spend a lot of my Zoom calls on the Batcyle driving around Gotham. It is one of the fastest and most chill ways to move around the city. It feels like a big place."

To emphasize this point even further, Fleur Marty, the executive producer of Gotham Knights, verified the scale of the city. "For sure it's the biggest version of Gotham that has been represented in video games," she said. "The most important thing for us is its density and verticality. It has a lot of layers. The Batcycle is the long-range mode of transportation."

It remains to be seen how this new iteration of Gotham City in Gotham Knights will stack up when compared to Arkham Knight, but we don't have much longer left to wait to find out. Gotham Knights is poised to release later this year on October 25th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.