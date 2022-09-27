Gotham Knights Reveals New Trailer Highlighting PC Features

A new trailer for the upcoming game Gotham Knights has today been revealed by developer WB Games Montreal. At this point in time, the long-awaited Batman title is a little under a month away from finally releasing. As such, WB Games Montreal is now beginning to share some more specific details about the project, this time around in regard to the PC version that will be available.

The latest video for Gotham Knights centers entirely around the iteration of the game that will be playable on PC. The trailer highlights many of the features that PC players will have at their disposal such as 4K resolution, ultra-high frame rate, ray tracing, AI enhanced upscaling, and ultrawide monitor support. In addition, the PC version of Gotham Knights will include a vast number of customization options that likely won't be seen in the console iterations. In short, the PC edition of the game looks like it should be quite satisfactory to those who are looking to play the game on this platform.

Gotham City is yours to explore and protect. See the city in all its glory on PC. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/NiqvQ1rvN0 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) September 27, 2022

Beyond simply showing off the PC version of Gotham Knights in greater depth, this trailer also gives us a number of new looks at gameplay and combat from the title. Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing are all prominently featured in the trailer while villains like Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze also happen to make an appearance. It remains to be seen how all of these villains fit into the story that Gotham Knights will look to tell, but luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.

As mentioned, Gotham Knights will be launching in a little under a month and is posed to release on October 21st. In addition to being available on PC, the game will also be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X platforms.

Are you planning to pick up Gotham Knights on PC for yourself when it releases? And what do you think of the game based on everything that we continue to see? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.