Gotham Knights Has Gone Gold

WB Games Montreal has today revealed that its upcoming Batman video game Gotham Knights has officially gone gold. Originally slated to release back in 2021, WB Games ended up later pushing back the open-world co-op title to a new window in 2022. And while the project has taken a bit longer to arrive than some fans would have liked, Gotham Knights is now essentially guaranteed to launch on its October release date.

Announced on social media, WB Games Montreal confirmed that the initial development on Gotham Knights has now been completed. While the studio will likely continue to work on the project up until launch, the base game is now ready to begin getting printed onto discs and shipped around the globe. Any further work that is done on Gotham Knights prior to launch will then likely be pushed out in the form of a day one patch that arrives alongside the game.

"The whole Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we're officially gold!" WB Games Montreal said on Twitter. "See you in October!"

Toute l'équipe de Gotham Knights est fière de vous annoncer que nous sommes officiellement GOLD! 🎖️ 🎉

On se retrouve en Octobre! 🦉



The whole Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we're officially GOLD! 🎖️ 🎉

See you in October! 🦉 pic.twitter.com/LY8Q8Fb7Hh — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) August 17, 2022

In recent days and weeks, WB Games Montreal has been showing off a whole lot more of Gotham Knights in action. Not only has the studio already revealed the opening 15-minutes of Gotham Knights, but it has also released specific character trailers for Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin to highlight how each will play. As the game's release date continues to draw closer, we should keep seeing more videos of this type, so keep your eyes peeled in the coming weeks.

If you didn't already have the launch date circled on your calendar, Gotham Knights will hit store shelves on October 25th. When it does arrive, it will be exclusive to current-generation platforms which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Are you going to be picking up Gotham Knights for yourself later this year? And are you happy to see that the game won't be getting any further delays? Let me know your own reaction to this news either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.