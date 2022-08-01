Gotham Knights: First 16 Minutes of Gameplay Revealed

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal has released the first 16 minutes of gameplay from the upcoming DC-based video game. The new footage picks up after the initial prologue in Gotham Knights, which the developer is still keeping under wraps, but gives a good look at what the tutorial-style early sections of gameplay are like as players choose to play as Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, or Red Hood.

Notably, the premise of the game is that Batman has died and the four aforementioned cohorts have to pick up the slack to keep Gotham safe. It would appear that the gameplay kicks off with the four of them trying to figure out exactly what Batman was investigating ahead of his death. It showcases traversal, combat, and the investigation mechanics in Gotham Knights. Batgirl is being played in the footage, but it appears any of the four can go through this same early mission. You can check out the full 16 minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay, published by IGN, embedded below:

"They're already awesome at the start of the game," Gotham Knights creative director Patrick Redding told IGN. "It's not a function of them being ineffective as crime fighters, quite the opposite. They are all effectively graduates of the Batman School of Crime Fighting. So when they start, they are at their most similar, in the sense that they have a lot of these basic tools of combat and stealth, and moving around in the world and using their grapple. And then it's really over the course of the game that they fully diverge into their own flavor of what a Dark Knight of Gotham City should be."

Broadly speaking, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

