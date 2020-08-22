Gotham Knights Praised by Court of Owls Co-Creator Scott Snyder

✖

The Court of Owls are finally confirmed for WB Games Montreal’s new Gotham Knights game, a shadowy faction of organized crime that’s long been teased for an appearance in the project. A reveal trailer for Gotham Knights showed us our first look at the group and their underground operations along with a brief glimpse of the Talons they enlist to take care of their dirtiest jobs. Scott Snyder, the co-creator of the Court of Owls, commented on the group’s involvement in the game shortly after the reveal trailer went live and praised WB Games Montreal’s take on the Batman villains.

Snyder shared the first trailer for Gotham Knights on Twitter after it was shared by the game’s official Twitter account made public for the game’s reveal. In his tweet, he said he was flown out to discuss with WB Games Montreal the story of the game and see some of the initial gameplay from Gotham Knights. He said the studio did a “killer job” with the Court of Owls.

So excited to finally be able to tell you how great this game is! Huge thanks to @WBGamesMTL! Did a killer job w the Court of Owls, and even invited me out to California last year to talk story with them & see initial gameplay (spoiler it was awesome) #GothamKnights #courtofowls https://t.co/Kxw8Jl2dmt — Scott Snyder (@Ssnyder1835) August 22, 2020

The Court of Owls made their first appearance in the 2011 Batman comic series when they were referenced in Batman #2 with their existence confirmed in the next issue. Snyder and artist Greg Capullo are responsible for the co-creation of the Court of Owls.

But though they’ve played a significant role in Batman’s comic adventures, they’ve never been featured prominently in a video game before. Gotham Knights will have a cast of memorable characters like Mr. Freeze, but judging from the trailer and the way it lingered on the Court of Owls and their Talons, we'll be seeing a lot of them in Gotham Knights.

The Court of Owls have only just been confirmed for the game, but their involvement in Gotham Knights has long been the subject of speculation even before we had ideas of what the game would be called or what it was about. Back in September 2019, WB Games Montreal treated fans to some teasers for a new game. Those teasers were retweeted by Snyder who affixed the hashtag “bewarethecourtofowls” to his message. That tweet was deleted not long afterwards, but it helped kick off speculation about the Court of Owls’ involvement way before the game was fully revealed.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.