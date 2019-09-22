Arkham Origins Developer Shares Cryptic Batman Teaser

Is there a new Batman game set to be imminently revealed from WB Games Montreal, the folks that developed 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins? After having been silent for over three years, what looks to be the official Twitter account for the studio has shared a cryptic teaser featuring the Bat-Signal projected on the wall of a building while several strange symbols flash on the screen every so often.

Now, there are some caveats here. If this were, for example, a tease for a new video game in the Arkham series, why wouldn’t it come from the official Arkham social media account? The WB Games Montreal Twitter had been dormant since 2015, and the Arkham one last tweeted in 2018, so the latter would ostensibly had more overall engagement given how long it’s been since the first tweeted. Then again, maybe this isn’t an Arkham game, and instead just a Batman game?

You can check out the tweet celebrating this year’s Batman Day, which features the cryptic hints at… something, below:

@WBGamesMTL is proud to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with rest of the world during #BatmanDay #Batman80 pic.twitter.com/4VGz9kBWxj — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 22, 2019

In case it’s hard to catch them, fans have already captured the various images that flash by. While they’re not immediately recognizable as any particular organization or group, there’s a good chance they are relevant to whatever it is WB Games Montreal has been quietly working on.

There’s 4 actually. Two flashed at basically the same time. But they are noticeably different. The last one looks very… demonic. pic.twitter.com/xlo2EiCZv0 — Wall-Spider (@NYCWallSpider) September 22, 2019

Worth noting, perhaps, is that some developers at WB Games Montreal were teasing something new earlier this month by talking about how they couldn’t actually tease what they were working on, if they were working on anything, which they were not. Honest.

At this point, nothing official has been announced, but there has been rumors of a new Batman game for years. You can check out all of our previous coverage of WB Games Montreal right here.