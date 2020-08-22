Gotham Knights Reveals First Look at Mr. Freeze

✖

Gotham Knights made a big appearance at the DC FanDome event with WB Games Montreal showing off not only our first look at the game but also the first gameplay from the new title set in Gotham City. That gameplay segment showed Robin and Batgirl working together to take on a classic DC villain: Mr. Freeze. The gameplay presentation took us on a buildup to the fight with the boss battle against Mr. Freeze shown later alongside commentary from the game’s creators.

Throughout the level showcased in the gameplay video, you can see Mr. Freeze’s influence throughout. Corridors and outside areas have been frozen over as a storm blows all around which leaves little guesswork to be done when figuring out who’s behind the mess. Mr. Freeze is the one creating the storm and its resulting chaos, and it’s up to Batgirl and Robin to disrupt the storm generator.

Patrick Redding, the creative director of Gotham Knights, shared some insights into the Mr. Freeze boss battle with commentary overlaying the fight.

“An important element of Gotham Knights is that as the player increases in power and ability, their foes keep pace,” Redding said. “So, confronting a villain like Mr. Freeze can be a very different proposition at Level 5 or at Level 15, and not just in terms of stats but in the kinds of attacks and defenses they bring to bear.”

Mr. Freeze’s quest to cover Gotham City in ice sounds like it won’t be the only villainous goal players will have to thwart in Gotham Knights. An overview of the game teased supervillain encounters in general, so we’ll definitely be seeing more than just Mr. Freeze.

We’ve already seen part of those additional villainous factions through the reveal of the Court of Owls. The mysterious group has long been rumored to be a part of Gotham Knights even before the name of the game was confirmed, and we now know they’re indeed playing a big role.

An overview of Gotham Knights can be seen below courtesy of WB Games Montreal.

“Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.”

Gotham Knights is scheduled to release in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.