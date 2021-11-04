Gotham Knights Release Window Potentially Leaked

The release window of Gotham Knights, the first Batman game since Batman: Arkham Knight, may have just been leaked. More specifically, it looks like the highly-anticipated new game from WB Games Montreal is poised to release sometime during spring 2022, which is to say sometime in March, April, or May. In other words, it may not be very far away, and if this is true, it means we should be getting an official release date announcement soon alongside a marketing campaign.

The leak comes the way of a Twitter user by the name of “Tim,” who revealed a promo image found on the website of Jin Park, an artist of some type that did some work on the game. What work exactly, isn’t clear, but it appears to have been done for the game’s branding and marketing.

To this end, the website includes an image featuring a “spring 2022” release window. Could this be a placeholder date? Sure. Could also be an old, now incorrect date? Yup. But of course, some Batman fans think this could be the actual release window of the game. However, if this was the case, you’d think it would have been announced at DC FanDome last month.

https://twitter.com/tatlinsky/status/1456033525250015232

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Gotham Knights is set to release worldwide sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Batman game, click here

“Gotham Knights is a brand-new open-world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death,” reads an official pitch of the game. “An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight.