Gotham Knights Seemingly Teases Robin Gameplay Trailer

Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal appears to be teasing the release of a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming title focusing on Robin. Set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th, Gotham Knights features four playable characters in the form of Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl. While it is not definitively a gameplay trailer for Robin set to arrive on June 28th at 9AM ET/6AM PT, it would be in line with what the developer has done previously.

The official tease, which you can check out embedded below from the Gotham Knights Twitter account, shows the different logos for the four playable characters while ending on and highlighting the one for Robin. "Tomorrow," the accompanying text reads. "6AM PT." WB Games Montreal had similarly teased an update previously that ended up being a gameplay trailer featuring Nightwing and Red Hood.

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman's death," an official description of Gotham Knights reads. "An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

As noted above, Gotham Knights is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on October 25th. In case you missed it, the title is no longer set to release for Xbox One or PlayStation 4. There are several different versions available to pre-order from $69.99 to $299.99 wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming DC video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? Are you looking forward to learning more about the title tomorrow? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!