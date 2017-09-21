Grab Outlast: Deluxe Edition For Free On PC Right Now

If you’re a fan of survival horror, and have been looking for a great game to lean on for a few surprising scares, Humble Bundle has just the thing you need.

The website, which usually offers a number of cheap bundle deals to help out various charities, has recently announced that it is offering up the Red Barrels-produced classic Outlast: Deluxe Edition absolutely free. The game is available for no charge, and you’ll be able to redeem it with the help of a Steam code that’s provided once you complete your order for it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game not only comes with the original Outlast, but also the respective The Whistleblower DLC, so you get quite a good deal here, especially since you’re not putting down a single dime.

Here’s the breakdown in case you’ve never played Outlast before. Be prepared for scares!

“In the remote mountains of Colorado, horrors wait inside Mount Massive Asylum. A long-abandoned home for the mentally ill, recently re-opened by the “research and charity” branch of the transnational Murkoff Corporation, the asylum has been operating in strict secrecy… until now.



Acting on a tip from an anonymous source, independent journalist Miles Upshur breaks into the facility, and what he discovers walks a terrifying line between science and religion, nature and something else entirely. Once inside, his only hope of escape lies with the terrible truth at the heart of Mount Massive.



Outlast is a true survival horror experience which aims to show that the most terrifying monsters of all come from the human mind.”

It certainly doesn’t hurt that you get the game for free. But hurry! It’s only being offered through early Saturday afternoon – less than 48 hours!