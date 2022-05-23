New Gran Turismo 7 Update Teased

✖

A new update for the PlayStation racing sim Gran Turismo 7 has been teased to release at some point this week. Since first launching back in March, developer Polyphony Digital has continued to release new patches for GT7 on a routine basis for both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of the game. And while it remains to be seen what all will be included in the title's latest update, it seems like a handful of new cars will be the most notable new offerings.

On social media recently, director Kazunori Yamauchi announced that the next patch for Gran Turismo 7 will be rolling out at some point this week. Yamauchi didn't give a specific date regarding the arrival of this patch, but he did share an image that featured the silhouettes of three different vehicles. As such, it seems like one of the big new features of this patch will include the addition of these new cars within GT7.

While "Kaz" is teasing some new vehicles that will be coming to Gran Turismo 7 this week, this certainly isn't the only thing that this new update will do. In the past, most of Polyphony's patches for GT7 have included a number of different bug fixes and gameplay alterations to go along with some new cars to drive around in. So if you're someone that is currently having issues with the game, perhaps this next update will end up fixing the problems you might be seeing.

If you aren't playing Gran Turismo 7 already, you can currently look to pick it up on both PS5 and PS4. And if you're interested in an opinionated take on the game, you can check out our own review of the title right here.

