Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.12 Now Live for PS5 and PS4

Developer Polyphony Digital has today released update 1.12 for Gran Turismo 7 across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Since GT7 launched a little over a month ago, Polyphony Digital has continued to push out new patches for the game on a routine basis. And while today’s update is definitely on the smaller side when compared to some that we have seen released in the past, it still contains some important adjustments.

The main thing that this new patch for Gran Turismo 7 does is fix the game’s “Invitation” feature that is associated with Brand Central. Invitations in GT7 are often sent to players, but they do have an expiration window. Unfortunately, these expirations for some have been happening earlier than they were supposed to, which has led to player complaints. Luckily, this patch finally fixes this problem and also sees new Invitations associated with seven different car manufacturers going out to all players.

Other than this, the only other thing that this GT7 patch does is fix a problem where music wouldn’t play at the start and finish of races. Although this is a small issue in the grand scheme of things, Polyphony Digital says that it has now rectified this annoyance.

If you would like to get a full look at everything that has been altered in this new Gran Turismo 7 update, you can find the patch notes attached below. Conversely, you can also read our own review of the latest entry in the long-running PlayStation series right here.

Brand Central

– Fixed an issue with the ‘Invitation’ feature wherein the invitations would inadvertently expire earlier than intended. Furthermore, with this update ‘Invitations’ from the manufacturers listed below will be distributed to all accounts who will log in-game by April 24:

・Aston Martin

・Bugatti

・Citroën

・Ferrari

・Lamborghini

・Pagani

・Porsche

With the installation of Update 1.12, the invitations are now valid for 30 days from the time they are received.

World Circuits

– Fixed an issue wherein the BGM would not play at the start and finish lines of a race.