Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.18 Live Alongside Patch Notes

A new Gran Turismo 7 update is live alongside patch notes that reveal everything said update does. With update 1.18, Polyphony Digital has gone ahead and made many changes to the game, but nothing substantial. In fact, each tweak by itself is pretty inconsequential but added all together, it's, at least, an appreciable update. Nonetheless, there's no new content and there are no new features.

While we have the patch notes for the update, what we don't have are the file sizes for the update on PS4 and PS5. In other words, we don't know how long the update may take to download or how much space it will take up on your hard drive. What we can note though is that the update isn't very large in terms of number of things it does and it doesn't have any new content, both of which point towards it being a smaller file size.

Below, you can check out the patch notes for yourself, courtesy of PlayStation:

Improvements and Adjustments

Car Settings – Fixed an issue wherein after changing to a specific gear ratio, the adjustable range and set value of the gear ratio would change each time the settings were opened.

Music Replay – Fixed an issue wherein the game would crash if the Honda Sports VGT was the camera target in Music Replay.

GT Auto – Fixed an issue wherein the colour of the brake calipers could not be changed if body paint was applied to a car equipped with the following tuning parts in the [Livery Editor]: Racing Brake Kit (Slotted Discs), Racing Brake Kit (Drilled Discs), and Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit. Fixed an issue wherein the colour of the brake calipers would change when body paint was applied to the following cars in the [Livery Editor]: Alpine Vision Gran Turismo, Aston Martin DP-100 Vision Gran Turismo, Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo, Mini Clubman Vision Gran Turismo, Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND, and Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo

Save Data – Fixed an issue wherein the save data would not load correctly from the server if playing on a console with no 'Gran Turismo 7' save data stored on it, or if multiple consoles were used.

Steering Controllers – Fixed an issue wherein the steering angle would not reflect the player's inputs on some cars when using the Logitech G923.

Café – Fixed an issue wherein it was possible to receive multiple Tickets repeatedly from Extra Menus.

Circuit Experience – Fixed an issue wherein the label above a car would not display correctly in a Circuit Experience replay.

Race – Fixed an issue wherein the race would start with the Replay Camera when starting an offline race after spectating in a Lobby.

Others – Various other issues have been addressed.

Gran Tursimo 7 is available exclusively on PlayStation platforms. More specifically, it's available on PS4 and PS5. For more coverage on the popular PlayStation exclusive, click here.