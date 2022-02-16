Gran Turismo 7 Has at Least One Big Difference Between PS4 and PS5 Versions

Gran Turismo 7 will be the first game in the series to release on two PlayStation consoles simultaneously, and when it does, fans can expect a few differences in the graphics. However, it seems there’s one other notable difference between the physical versions of the two games: the PlayStation 4 version will come with two discs! It’s a minor difference, but it is worth noting for those interested in the PS4 release. The news was revealed by GTplanet, who also pointed out that PS5’s UltraHD discs have significantly more storage capacity when compared to the PS4’s BluRay discs.

In addition to needing just a single disc, the PS5 version of Gran Turismo 7 will take advantage of the next-gen system’s capabilities in several ways. Players can expect to see 4K resolution, 60fps, haptic feedback, and ray-tracing. It’s definitely sounding like Gran Turismo 7 will be the best-looking entry the series has ever had, but hopefully the PS4 version will also be nice to look at, as well.

It’s been more than a year since the release of the PlayStation 5 hardware, but Sony has continued to dual-release games on the PS4, as well. That can be attributed to the fact that the PS5 remains quite difficult to come by for its MSRP. Resellers and the global shortage of semiconductors have forced Sony and Microsoft to continue supporting their previous consoles long after they would have in previous generations. In addition to Gran Turismo 7, this week will see the release of Horizon Forbidden West, another PlayStation exclusive that will appear on both systems. It’s unclear how long Sony will continue to support PS4, but hopefully the company will do so until the PS5 becomes easier to come by!

Gran Turismo 7 is set to release March 4th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In the meantime, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

