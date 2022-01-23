Major PS5 Scalper Claims His Operation Creates “Entrepreneurs”

More than one year has passed since the release of the PlayStation 5, but the next-gen console remains incredibly difficult to come by. Resellers have been a major part of the problem, as PS5 systems still sell for hundreds of dollars over their MSRP. While PlayStation fans are quite frustrated with the situation, resellers continue to argue that there’s nothing wrong with what they’re doing. In an interview with Sky News in the UK, Aftermarket Arbitrage owner Jack Bayliss said that his company has given an opportunity for entrepreneurs to make good money.

“What they’re doing is they’re being entrepreneurs, they’re going out,creating a side income, and they’re doing something that 90% of thepopulation can’t be bothered to do,” Bayliss told Sky News.

One of the biggest sources of frustration for PlayStation fans has been companies that use bots to scoop up these PS5 consoles. There have been attempts at legislation in the U.S. and U.K. to ban the practice, though nothing has happened, as of this writing. Bayliss tells Sky News that “95%” of Aftermarket Arbitage’s members don’t use bots, relying instead on manual purchases. Bayliss went on to say that members have been able to find a lot of success for themselves.

“We’ve then had one of our members, he was £20,000 in gambling debt. Andwe’ve took him on. He’s been with us for a year, he’s now in the clear,and he’s made, I think, he’s made a significant amount of money.”

Bayliss’ comments likely won’t win over PlayStation fans that have been struggling to get a PS5, or those that have been forced to spend a significant amount extra to secure one. The situation has been exacerbated by a global chip shortage that has made it difficult for companies like Sony to meet demand. It’s unclear how long it might take for the situation to improve, but until it does, fans probably won’t sympathize too much with resellers!

