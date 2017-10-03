Limited Gran Turismo Sport Demo Drops Next Week

PlayStation 4 gamers will finally get a chance to go hands-on with Gran Turismo Sport next week. A special demo will be hitting PSN on Monday, October 9.

Fans should take note that this will be a limited-time demo, so if you’re a huge Gran Turismo fan who needs to make a final pre-order decision, you have from October 9 to October 12 to race to your heart’s content. PlayStatoin plus members will be able to pre-load the demo on October 7 starting at 10AM Central. The non PlayStation Plus peasants will have to wait until October 9 at 2PM Central to download the demo.

If you’re even remotely interested in picking up the full game, the Gran Turismo Sport demo will also give you an opportunity to get a head start. Sony revealed that all of the in-game credit you rack up while playing the demo (up to $1MM) and all of your unlocked cars will transfer to the full version of the game when it launches October 17.

There will be three modes available to try in the demo: Sport, Campaign, and Arcade.

Sport Mode

“In Sport mode, drivers can prove just how fast they are by putting down their fastest lap time. At the end of each qualifying session, it’s an all-out battle against other drivers with similar performance abilities ensuring each race is equal, fair, and highly competitive.”

Campaign Mode

“Campaign mode gives players the chance to improve their driving skills across numerous challenges, missions, and circuit experiences. Each of these modes play a key role in making every driver better prepared for racing online against others. As you complete various trial and Daily Workouts, you will be awarded with numerous vehicle unlocks, in-game currency, and Experience Points, furthering your Driver Profile and personal garage.”

Arcade Mode

“For those looking to just jump in and drive, the Arcade mode offers a wide range of vehicle classes on three pre-selected circuit configurations with different terrains. Whether you want to go for high-speed oval racing on Northern Isle, hone your technical skills on Dragon Trail, or drift sideways through the corners in rally, race on your own terms as you choose from multiple driving aids including braking and or steering to hone your skills. You can also race against a friend offline in the classic 2-player split screen mode.”

We’ll be checking out the demo, and we’d love to hear what you think about it. Stay tuned next week for more Gran Turismo Sport coverage and make sure to chime in on Facebook and Twitter to let us know what you think!