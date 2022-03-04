Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X Details Revealed

With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S releases of GTA V and GTA Online just a couple days away now, Rockstar Games shared this week some new details about these games and how they’ll play on the current generation of consoles. Some performance details had already been shared previously with GTA players anticipating quicker load times and similar current-gen enhancements, but there’s more to look forward to as well.

In GTA V, one of the most notable details is that you’ll have not one but three graphics settings to choose from. The first of those is Fidelity Mode which targets 30FPS in exchange for 4K resolution with ray tracing and upscaled 4K on Xbox Series S. Performance Mode targets 60FPS at upscaled 4K resolution on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with the Xbox Series S running at 1080p. Those are the usual options in other games, but GTA V also offers “Performance RT,” a mode which supports upscaled 4K and 60FPS with ray tracing enabled.

Rockstar reiterated the inclusion of faster load times and environmental changes like different traffic patterns, better light, and more detailed effects including explosions and fire. The game will also take advantage of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller with Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback enabled.

As for GTA Online, Rockstar reminded players of the Hao’s Special Works feature that’ll be part of the Los Santos Car Meet where players can access vehicle upgrades and new races. There’s also a “Career Builder” feature where players can start anew and get an automatic GTA$4,000,000 to get started with their new character’s purchases. An updated introduction and tutorial as well as a revamped menu that allows you to jump right into events and activities should be a welcome feature for those who somehow haven’t played the online game before or haven’t played in a while and need a refresher.

For those who have been playing and are ready to continue doing so with all these features enabled on the newer consoles, you’ll be able to easily transfer over your progress from the older generation to the current one regardless of if it’s GTA V or GTA Online that you’re playing. This is done through the Rockstar Games Social Club – so make an account if you don’t have one already – and it’s a one-time deal, so you won’t be able to transfer your data again afterwards.

GTA V and GTA Online will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15th.