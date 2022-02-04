Grand Theft Auto Players Thrilled After GTA 6 Is Finally Confirmed

After spamming Rockstar Games’ replies on social media with questions about when the next Grand Theft Auto game will release, GTA players are finally feeling a bit vindicated now that GTA 6 has been confirmed. Everyone essentially knew it was in the works anyway, but now, Rockstar has come out and said it. The name itself hasn’t been confirmed even though people are referring to it simply as GTA 6 for the time being, but the simple mentioning of the game at all is enough to have GTA players excited for what’s coming next.

Rockstar’s brief comments about the next GTA game were shared in a blog post this week that confirmed “active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.” Players may – and probably will – look into that “well underway” part to speculate about how long it’ll take for the next GTA game to release, but Rockstar of course wasn’t sharing any information about that today. Instead, it said it would simply be sharing more news via the Rockstar Newswire whenever that information is available.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the GTA Online community for playing with us across 2021.



As we enter our third console generation and with much more to come in 2022 and beyond, here is a look at just some of what’s on the way. https://t.co/8KbrCRSBc2 pic.twitter.com/ia0WAnKPhR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

In the meantime, those who are still playing GTA 5 and GTA Online can look forward to the newest versions of those games that are releasing next month. In the same post talking about the new GTA game, Rockstar said the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will be releasing on March 15th. As PlayStation players may recall, they’ll get some exclusive benefits when the games launch such as free access to the standalone version of GTA Online for a couple of months.

While we wait on more news from Rockstar, GTA players can share in the excitement of others within the community such as those in the tweets below who sounded off after the new GTA game was confirmed.

It’s Coming!

GTA 6 is coming.



“Active development for the next entry in the [Grand Theft Auto] series is underway,” says Rockstar Games. — GTA 6 Intel (@GTA6Intel) February 4, 2022

GTA 5 Still Going Strong in the Meantime

Rockstar Games: GTA 6 is coming.



Meanwhile… GTA 5: pic.twitter.com/eeEqvwP1Ki — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) February 4, 2022

GTA 6 Map Confirmed?!

I hope this is the whole map for GTA 6 from Rockstar Games: pic.twitter.com/h6slgVrD8m — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) February 4, 2022

When GTA 6 Finally Releases

https://twitter.com/KiNG_JoKeR313/status/1489620312606003203

Too Early for All This News

It's Friday.



Overwatch 2 is trending.



GTA 6 is trending.



It's only 9:30am. pic.twitter.com/iaDbWJlMPu — Chicago NightPack™ (@ChiNightPack) February 4, 2022

Casually Confirmed

Rockstar Games just casually confirmed that GTA 6 is currently in active development! 👀🔥#GTA6 #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/ShcP9ymujv — VorrTechs (@VorrTechs) February 4, 2022

Truly, Literally Confirmed

https://twitter.com/YTItsRyan/status/1489616834156449796

How GTA Players Feel Right Now

It’s About Time

Rockstar actually confirming GTA 6 is in the works never thought I’d see the day 😫😫



pic.twitter.com/saHU99tIEc — 𝒜.𝒲 🇵🇸 (@AWV23) February 4, 2022

Any Old Random Friday