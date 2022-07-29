Grand Theft Auto 6's Tone Will Reportedly Be Very Different From Previous Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly have a very different tone from the previous games in the series, with reports suggesting it will be a bit more sensitive with its humor. The Grand Theft Auto series is notorious for its edgy, satirical humor that doesn't really pull its punches. The series has made fun of politicians, certain groups of people, and so on, but within the big gap between Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, there's been a major cultural shift. The effect this has had on Rockstar hasn't been seen in a very significant way yet, though the recent re-release of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 removed transphobic content from the game. This content largely came through how certain character models and some dialogue that could be heard in previous versions of the game.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will reportedly follow suit with regards to its tone. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Rockstar developers are "being cautious not to 'punch down' by making jokes about marginalized groups." The same report notes that the game is rumored to also feature a Latina protagonist who will be part of a pair of Bonnie and Clyde-esque bank robbers. Developers also noted that they find it difficult to imagine a Grand Theft Auto game in the current environment and that it's difficult to create American satire when the country is already feels like a satire of itself.

It will likely be a while before fans get to understand the full picture of Grand Theft Auto 6 as some developers don't expect it to release for at least another 2 years. Some fans were a bit outraged at this news, while others took to social media to defend the decision to include thinks like a female protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 6. After all, this is the company that brought us characters like Sadie Adler in Red Dead Redemption 2.

