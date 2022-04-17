GTA 5 for Xbox Series X and PS5 Seemingly Removes Transphobic Content

Rockstar Games fans have noticed that the acclaimed developer has seemingly removed transphobic content from Grand Theft Auto V with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 re-release. The new version of Grand Theft Auto V isn’t a giant leap from the previous version, but is probably the best way to experience Rockstar’s game. It includes a number of visual enhancements such as new effects, 4K resolution, 60FPS, and more, but it’s generally the same game as before. Many were disappointed with the lack of changes and new additions, but it also seems like Rockstar has made a change that it didn’t advertise outright.

Rockstar Games has seemingly removed transphobic content from the game. In previous versions, there were trans caricatures and “drag queens” outside of a place called Cockatoos, which is located next to the Los Santos Customs near Michael’s house (via Kirsty Cloud). The characters would spawn there and protagonists in the single player campaign would make inappropriate comments toward them that could be perceived as transphobic. These NPCs and the aforementioned dialogue drew criticism in recent years and was seen as outdated by some players. Their NPCs are still featured in the game’s Director Mode, which allows players to stage scenes and record videos however they please. Although this version is only available on current-gen consoles, the ESRB leaked that the new version of GTA 5 is coming to PC. We’ve reached out to Rockstar Games for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.

https://twitter.com/kirstycloud/status/1512260588063318020

As of right now, it’s not explicitly clear if they were removed from the game or if they’re just not spawning correctly. If they were removed, it’s also not clear if it was intentional or a mistake. Rockstar Games has been known for its edgy content, managing to walk the line on a lot of controversies over the years. Grand Theft Auto V attracted the attention of mainstream news outlets upon its release for featuring a playable torture sequence in the campaign, but the mission has been left in tact for all of its re-releases.

