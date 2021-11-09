Rockstar Games Recreates Iconic San Andreas Meme in GTA Trilogy Remastered

Prior to the release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition later this week, Rockstar Games has now given fans a glimpse at the one thing that many were looking forward to seeing the most. Specifically, that thing happens to be the iconic “Here We Go Again” scene from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that has become a meme over the years.

On Twitter this afternoon, Rockstar Games released a new GIF from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that shows the scene from San Andreas in its new form. Although there is no sound attached to the clip, we can get a new look at the remastered version of CJ walking through the alleyway that has become so memorable. As you would expect, fans were thrilled to see Rockstar release this out of nowhere and quickly retweeted the post well over a thousand times.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1458130550280138756

What’s a bit funny about Rockstar Games releasing this GIF from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is that we still haven’t even seen uncut gameplay from any of the three remastered games just yet. While Rockstar released a trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition just a couple of weeks back, the video largely featured new looks from in-game cutscenes rather than showing off raw gameplay. Given how close we are to release, it stands to reason that Rockstar is just going to let fans see how the collection runs on their own when they purchase it on launch day.

Speaking of release, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set to arrive two days from now on November 11. The remastered bundle will be available to pick up on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it does launch.

