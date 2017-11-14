Grand Theft Auto Online’s Latest Update Brings A Snazzy New Car And Discounts

Grand Theft Auto Online has gotten another update, with discounts to go around, along with a great new car to get behind the wheel with.

The company has just introduced the electric Coil Cyclone, a vehicle that screams vintage 80’s through and through, especially based on the picture above. If you want to pick up this bad boy, you can do so now through Legendary Sport. Make sure you save up a few GTA$ for this one.

Next up, players will have the opportunity to earn double GTA$ and RP in Motor Wars or any given Transform Race between now and November 20th. And you’ll also earn extra GTA$ by working in Freemode as either a Bodyguard or Associate, so it never hurts to take up some additional employment.

The Premium Race and Time Trial for this week have plenty to offer:

Premium Stunt Race: Zebra (Locked to Sports)

Time Trial: Mount Gordo

As expected, these events offer up GTA$ for the top spots, so give them a try.

Finally, there are a ton of discounts available for various goods from now through the 20th, going for 25 percent off. These include a hefty deal on assault weapons, aircraft weapons, and biker goods. You can see the full breakdown below:

BIKERS

Biker Clubhouse Customizations

Biker Business Upgrades

GUNRUNNING

Anti-Aircraft Trailer (Buy It Now & Trade Price)

Gunrunning Tattoos

SMUGGLER’S RUN

Ultralight (Buy It Now & Trade price)

Aircraft Weapons

AMMU-NATION

Assault Rifles

Sniper Rifles

WARSTOCK CACHE & CARRY

Technical Aqua (Buy It Now & Trade price)

Turreted Limo

So hop into Grand Theft Auto Online and enjoy the discounts!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.