Grand Theft Auto Online Update Introduces New Jet, More Race Creation Options And More

It’s time for another update for Grand Theft Auto Online, but this one will have you flying high between the addition of a sleek new jet, and the ability to create your own Transform races!

The fighter jet P-996 packs an amazing punch, but also comes with a pretty hefty price tag. You can see the image above, and here’s a description straight from Rockstar:

“It feels like just yesterday: boosting a hypercar and hitting the freeway north, taking the dirt ramp with enough speed to somersault 200ft over the rear fence of Fort Zancudo while dodging small arms fire to commandeer a Lazer… and often getting a 120mm shell inserted firmly up your intake for your troubles.

“If you’ve been looking for a more legitimate way to acquire the P-996 Lazer and store it along with the rest of your Hangar’s squadron, or have it delivered via Pegasus Lifestyle Management, this legendary fighter jet is now available compliments of Warstock Cache & Carry.”

On top of that, players now have the ability to tool around with different options in the Race Creator, as they can now build their own Transform Races. These are events in which vehicles can change form on the fly, depending on the terrain they’re racing in.

Rockstar notes in the press release, “Prepare for a whole new barrage of community generated concoctions to tackle as we’ve added a heap of new props and checkpoints to the Race Creator tool along with the ability to make your very own Transform Races. Keep an eye out on Social Club for brand new Jobs from the clever and talented GTA Online Creator community, making use of giant inflatable gates, colossal new Air Tubes and newly available vehicles for the Transform Race Creator like the Pegassi Oppressor.”

In addition, this week’s update is offering Double GTA$ and RP across many events from now through December 11th, including Transform Races, Motor Wars, Stockpile and Biker Contract Missions. You can also purchase the following items at a 25 percent discount:

DYNASTY 8 EXECUTIVE

Executive Offices

Executive Garages (including style upgrades)

MAZE BANK FORECLOSURES

Bunkers

Hangars

Biker Clubhouses

WARSTOCK CACHE & CARRY

Mobile Operations Center Cabs

APC

Weaponized Tampa

HVY Nightshark

Half-Track

Dune FAV

Karin Technical

Anti-Aircraft Trailer

Buzzard Attack Chopper

Finally, Rockstar went ahead and announced Time Trials and Preium Races for the next couple of weeks, which you can find below:

November 28 – December 4

Premium Stunt Race – “Trench II” (Locked to Muscle)

– “Trench II” (Locked to Muscle) Time Trial – Fort Zancudo

December 5 – December 11

Premium Stunt Race – “Pier Race” (Locked to Super)

– “Pier Race” (Locked to Super) Time Trial – Storm Drain

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Aut V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.