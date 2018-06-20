Grand Theft Auto Online Introduces the Weeny Issi Classic Racing Circuit

This week’s update for Grand Theft Auto Online is all about the little guys putting on a show. In this case, smaller cars taking each other on in unbelievable races.

Rockstar Games announced this week’s update, which is live from now through June 25. With it, players can jump into the Weeny Issi Classic, utilizing the pint-sized vehicles introduced in the Vespucci Job missions. You’ll be able to take on 29 other “battle-scarred” racers across seven new tracks, in the hopes of showing off your racing superiority.

If you race all this week in the circuit, you’ll have the chance to earn Double GTA$ and RP through the 25th.

On top of that, the Prison Break Heist has been extended, and you’ll be able to earn extra GTA$ and RP through other events, including the following:

The Humane Labs Raid

A suite of mad scientists are held up in Humane Labs cooking up all sorts of diabolical weapons to unleash on the citizens of Southern San Andreas, and it’s up to you to stop them. Snatch the key codes, assemble your armored convoy, swipe the EMP and infiltrate Humane Labs to prevent the creation of weapons of mass destruction. You’ll be handsomely rewarded for your efforts, if saving your fellow citizens wasn’t enough to light a fire under your posterior.

THE DOOMSDAY HEIST ACT II (Finale Only)

A foreign submarine is lurking off the coast of Southern San Andreas and it’s your job to take it out before its crew can execute their dubious plans. Storm the deep sea behemoth from below to nab a hefty cash payout and prevent a catastrophe on your home front. To help jumpstart your quest to save Los Santos from impending doom, all Facilities are currently 40% off.

LAMAR CONTACT MISSIONS

Los Santos’ most loquacious hustler has opportunities for you to earn cold hard cash in this week. Answer the call and tackle any of Lamar’s Contact Missions to pocket Double GTA$ & RP through June 25th.

As far as what you can save money on this week, there are a lot of land, sea and air vehicles up for grabs for 30 percent off. These include the following:

Mammoth Avenger

Ocelot Stromberg

Akula Stealth Helicopter

Buckingham Valkyrie Helicopter

Överflöd Entity XXR

HVY Insurgent & Insurgent Pick-Up

Karin Technical

Riot Control Vehicle (RCV)

Maibatsu Mule

Nagasaki Dinghy

On top of that, you can also score discounts on properties, including the following:

Facilities- 40 percent off

Hangars- 50 percent off

Executive Offices- 50 percent off

The following gear is discounted as well, at half price:

Bulletproof Helmets

Heist Street, Light, and Heavy Combat Outfits

All Parachute Bags w/ Country Flags

All Yacht Country Flags

The sale is taking place through June 25, so pick up these items while you can!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.