Stylish Fan Art Imagines The Rock in Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto artwork has always had a distinct style about it that makes for natural fan art creations where the community inserts their favorite celebrities into Rockstar’s world. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one actor who’s found himself in roles within an entire collection of action movies, so it’s almost inevitable that he’d be picked for one of these Grand Theft Auto makeovers. That’s what one talented artist has given us with a stylish wallpaper that imagines The Rock as a Grand Theft Auto character.

The artist who goes by rnphoto on Reddit and nogar007 on Instagram shared the image below that shows what the former pro wrestler and current movie star would look like in Rockstar’s series. Decked out with aviators and a suit with a Koenigsegg Agera and a neon horizon behind him, the wallpaper looks just like one Rockstar would release itself.

Some users pointed out in the comments that this fan art shows The Rock would work just as well in a Saints Row game as he would in Grand Theft Auto. Others picked up on some Grand Theft Auto: Vice City vibes from the wallpaper due to its colors even though that game did have a different style than the art found in Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online.

Looking back through the rest of the artist’s work, this isn’t the first time they’ve used The Rock as a subject either. A separate post on DeviantArt which was shared back in 2018 showed The Rock leaning against a car with the city in the background wearing an outfit not too far off from the one above. Other projects include turning Leonel and Marco Salamanca from Breaking Bad – better known simply as “The Cousins” – into Grand Theft Auto characters. Saul Goodman from the same show and Better Call Saul was also a prime candidate given the gritty world that the three characters come from.

The Rock himself just had a new movie come out recently called Hobbs & Shaw, a film set in the Fast & Furious universe. He spoke with ComicBook.com about his goals and ambition among other topics in the time leading up to the movie’s premiere. You’ll still be seeing The Rock on the big screen for his movies like Hobbs & Shaw, but he won’t be in the wrestling ring any more now that he says he’s “quietly retired.”