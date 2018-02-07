Grand Theft Auto V Sets Another Incredible Sales Record

Even with all the offerings that were made available over this past year, one game has remained consistent in sales, although it’s years old – Grand Theft Auto V.

The 2013 release, which was later ported to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with a new first-person mode, has been holding gamers’ attention for four years now, and its momentum still hasn’t slowed. It’s become 2017’s hottest selling digital title, and Grand Theft Auto Online just had one of its biggest months to date.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So it shouldn’t be a surprise, then, that the game has set yet another milestone in sales. Hot on the heels of selling 80 million copies back in May 2017, Take-Two, the owner of the game’s publishing group at Rockstar Games, confirmed that the game has now surpassed over 90 million units shipped, as it continues to be the most popular release of all time.

Take-Two credited the expansion of current generation consoles on the market for the game’s success, as well as its vast audience of Steam players and modders. The game reportedly sold five million copies between May and November, and then shifted another five million over the holidays. Things added up really quick.

The company also noted that the game has exceeded expectations, and has become the biggest contributor in terms of recurring consumer spending, with folks still investing in Microtransactions – even though they’re not needed to enjoy the game.

Chief executive officer Strauss Zelnick once again re-affirmed that the Grand Theft Auto Online portion of the game will continue to receive new content on a weekly basis, since that’s still a popular component of the game. And that support will continue, even as Red Dead Redemption 2 nears its October 26 release date for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

All that’s left to wonder now is…will the game see a release on Nintendo Switch? That’s definitely a possibility, and considering it’s selling like hotcakes everywhere else, we don’t see why it wouldn’t be a massive hit.

Grand Theft Auto V is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and you can still get the original release, sans first-person mode, for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.