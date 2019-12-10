Grand Theft Auto V Is Adding a New Radio Station With Over 25 Songs

Grand Theft Auto V players who are reliving the story mode again or those who are cruising around in Grand Theft Auto Online will soon have some new tracks to listen to while they play. Rockstar Games announced on Tuesday that it’s planning on launching iFruit Radio this week, a new radio station that’s hosted by Danny Brown and Skepta. It’ll arrive in the game and its online mode starting on December 12th as part of the big Diamond Casino Heist update that’s happening on the same day, and it’ll bring with it 27 different tracks from well-known artists.

Rockstar’s announcement about the new radio station brought a preview of the artists that’ll be heard when listening to iFruit Radio thanks to the full tracklist of everything that’s included. You can find that full selection of songs below as well as the artists responsible for them so that you’ll know which tracks to look for when the radio station goes live.

Introducing iFruit Radio, hosted by @xdannyxbrownx and featuring @Skepta Coming to both GTA Online and Grand Theft Auto V Story Mode for PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 12 with The Diamond Casino Heist: https://t.co/vSg71GxmG3 pic.twitter.com/anyPX2woFn — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 10, 2019

Tracklist:

Megan Thee Stallion ft DaBaby – Cash Shit

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Crime Pays

Skepta ft Nafe Smalls – Greaze Mode

Pop Smoke – 100K on the Coupe

slowthai – I Need

Danny Brown – Dance In The Water

The Egyptian Lover – Everything She Wants

Burna Boy ft Zlatan – Killin Dem

Skepta & AJ Tracey – Kiss and Tell

D-Block Europe – Kitchen Kings

JME ft Giggs – Knock Your Block Off

Travis Scott – HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Yung Thug ft Gunna and Travis Scott – Hot (Remix)

DaBaby ft Kevin Gates – POP STAR

Kranium feat AJ Tracey – Money In The Bank

J Hus – Must Be

Baauer and Channel Tres feat. Danny Brown – Ready to Go

D Double E & Watch the Ride ft DJ Die, Dismantle and DJ Randall – Original Format

Shoreline Mafia – Wings

Alkaline – With the Thing

Headie One ft Skepta – Back to Basics (Floating Points Remix)

City Girls – Act Up

Denzel Curry & YBN Cordae – Alienz

Koffee ft Gunna – W

DaBaby – BOP

Naira Marley – Opotoyi (Marlians)

ScHoolboy Q – Numb Numb Juice

ESSIE GANG ft SQ Diesel – Pattern Chanel

The announcement about this new radio station follows Rockstar’s previous announcement about its Diamond Casino Heist update. Through this free update, players will embark on a casino heist where their target is the Diamond Casino’s valuables.

Rockstar’s iFruit Radio station and the Diamond Casino Heist update will release on December 12th.