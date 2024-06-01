Gray Zone Warfare Update, Roadmap Coming Soon

Gray Zone Warfare players can look forward to another big update soon with developer Madfinger Games teasing this week that Patch 2 is "just around the corner," the studio said. On top of that, a roadmap won't be far from that second big patch with Madfinger Games saying that a broader look at what's coming in the next major content updates will also be shared soon. All this comes in the midst of Gray Zone Warfare reaching a pretty impressive milestone this week with over 900,000 units of the base game since it launched in early access in April.

The tease about what's to come in terms of a roadmap and the next big update was shared in a post on Steam talking about that 900,000-unit milestone. That number accounts for just the base game, too. Gray Zone Warfare players will recall that Madfinger Games has put out several different hotfixes for the game since it released, but it's only gotten one real update that stamped out a ton of issues and fine-tuned some of the game's hyperrealistic systems. The second of those big updates is what Madfinger Games now says is coming soon.

"With one month, one patch, and four hotfixes under our belts, we acknowledge there's still much to do to enhance the GZW experience. We deeply appreciate your patience and continued support as we work to make the game the best it can be," Madfinger Games said. "We're diligently optimizing the game, and Patch 2 is just around the corner. Your feedback has been invaluable, and we are committed to addressing your concerns, nagging bugs, and QOL improvements. Soon, we'll reveal our roadmap for upcoming major content updates. Stay tuned!!"

That milestone of 900,000 units sold only accounts for the base version of the game as well. When it released in early access, Gray Zone Warfare launched with several different editions including options to upgrade to a higher tier of the game if you liked what you played. Madfinger Games said that in addition to having already sold 900,000 base units, Gray Zone Warfare players have bought over 475,000 DLC upgrades in the same month.

Madfinger Games did not give estimates on when Patch 2 and the roadmap will be available beyond them "coming soon."