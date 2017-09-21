New ‘Pinball FX3’ Trailer Showcases ‘Back to the Future’ Table

Zen Studios released a new trailer for Pinball FX3 featuring Marty, Doc Brown, and more from the Back To the Future table to celebrate the game’s impending launch next week.

The new game offers a ton of great new features, including online leaderboards, tournaments, and, most importantly, compatibility with a ton of tables from Pinball FX2 and Zen Pinball 2. But there’s also some fresh pinball action coming your way with the Universal Studios three-pack, which features Jaws, E.T. the Extra Terrestrial and Back To the Future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The design is pretty authentic, featuring a flux capacitor in the middle of the table, along with an appearance from the classic DeLorean time machine, which just evaporates right into the middle of the action, straight out of a fresh time spin.

The table also features decent voiceovers of the characters, though they’re not the original cast. At least the voiceovers are convincing, and carry the tones of the characters without missing a beat.

You can see the trailer in action above.

“Pinball FX3 is a giant leap forward for pinball players and Zen Studios is excited to pioneer new ways to play pinball,” said Mel Kirk, Zen Studios Vice President of Publishing. “The roadmap of service-oriented features, new content, and future events is so exciting, we know the community is going to be pumped to learn what we have planned for the future of Pinball FX3!”

No doubt the Universal three-pack will be amongst some of the more popular tables in the game, but there’s tons more you can get with backward compatibility, including a number of Marvel-licensed tables, the Star Wars collection, the Aliens collection, the Bethesda collection (including Doom and Skyrim), and many others. Feel free to shop around once the game becomes available so you can see what all you can add to your game!

Pinball FX3 isn’t too far off from release, as the game is set to arrive on September 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.