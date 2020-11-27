GreedFall Coming to Next-Gen Consoles With New Content

✖

A next-gen version of GreedFall has been announced by developer Spiders and publisher Focus Home Interactive. The version coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will feature additional content, but further details have not been announced, as of this writing. It's possible that this could take the form of a standalone release, or an update for the current version of the game, but fans will just have to wait and see what gets revealed in the coming days. The developer also revealed that the game has now sold more than one million copies worldwide since its debut in September 2019.

The Tweet announcing the next-gen version of GreedFall can be found embedded below.

GreedFall has sold over one million copies worldwide. Thank you so much for making the journey this incredible 💖! Following our community's feedback, Teer Fradee is now coming to next-gen consoles and getting new additional content. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/hM4lcoR5Pn — GreedFall (@greedfall) November 26, 2020

In GreedFall, players are cast in the role of De Sardet, as they explore the island of Teer Fradee. De Sardet and their family have been inflicted with a mysterious illness, and a search for a cure has brought the explorer to Teer Fradee. On this quest, De Sardet can become an ally of the island's indigenous people, or with the colonizers that have come to the island. The choices that players make on their journey have an impact on the game's ending, giving the title some additional replay value.

It will be interesting to see whether the next-gen version of GreedFall is a brand-new release, or an update for the current version. PS5 and Xbox Series X have seen a number of older games released with next-gen enhancements, but developers and publishers have yet to settle on the best way to offer these features. This has led to quite a bit of debate among gamers, and it seems that will only continue as older games continue to receive ports on the new hardware.

GreedFall is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to see GreedFall on next-gen consoles? Did you get a chance to play the game on current platforms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!