GTA 5 After Hours Mod Makes You The Club Owner

From the inclusion of world-class DJs Solomun, Tales of Us, Dixon and The Black Madonna, to an even more intricate crime network crashing San Andreas, the After Hours expansion update for Grand Theft Auto Online has a lot to offer fans of the high stakes title. For PC players, there’s a way to put an even better spin on the content drop putting them squarely in the role of club owner – plus, more single-player music.

According to modder ‘JediJosh920’, this mod “brings a fully scripted nightclub from GTA Online “After Hours” DLC into GTA 5 singleplayer. You can play the new dancing minigame, drink the expensive champagne, and customize the nightclub fully with style, name, and DJ containing Dixon, Solomun, Tale of Us, and The Black Madonna. It’s like the nightclub was implemented in the game in the first place! You will also see a few easter eggs in the nightclub.”

The mod first arrived last week and has since undergone a few hotfix updates to make it a smoother experience.

From the new minigame, to the revamped music, it’s the perfect way to take that After Hours content and making it even better.

According to Rockstar about After Hours itself, “Los Santos is a city of bright lights, long nights and dirty secrets, and they don’t come brighter, longer or dirtier than in GTA Online: After Hours.”

For those that maybe have taken a step away from the Grand Theft Auto series, Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer experience that lets up to 30 players explore the open world of San Andreas within Grand Theft Auto V. Competitive game matches, co-op experiences, and just the overall freedom to roam the streets as you see fit.

Though the base game also offers that same freedom, Online play lets you explore with friends while taking out other players. Though this mode was met with a lot of backlash when it was first launch, often called “repetitive” and “lack-luster” by reviewers, a ton of updates have since been launched in the multiplayer-verse exponentially increasing the enjoyment factor that this form of online experience has to offer.

What makes this mode even better is that players can create a toon that looks like them, versus the set characters in the single-player world. According to the multiplayer mode’s wiki listing, “The mute player-character online avatar arrives in Lost Santos by plane and is picked up by Lamar Davis, who gives the character a gun and a car. An hour-long tutorial introduces the player to the various game modes, driving, fighting, and game progression mechanics. The story is not central in the multiplayer, though it serves as a prequel to the single-player story, where characters from the single-player are woven in.”

Want to get in on what this mod has to offer? You can download it yourself right here.