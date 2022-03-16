New GTA 5 Feature Discovered in PS5 and Xbox Series X Versions

GTA 5 is out on its third set of consoles this week, with Rockstar Games bringing the latest Grand Theft Auto game and GTA Online to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in an “expanded and enhanced” form. When Rockstar Games brought the game to PS4 and Xbox One, it substantially improved and refined the game and added a first-person mode. The upgrades and additions this time around aren’t as substantial, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. The biggest of improvements and additions have been advertised to death, but some have flown under the radar. For example. the Rockstar Editor now has motion blur, though unfortunately this has not been accompanied by 4K rendering.

This, of course, is a small addition, but small additions go a long way for fans that have been playing a game for nearly a decade. And considering that Red Dead Redemption 2 still doesn’t have the Rockstar Editor, it wouldn’t be surprising if it was ignored with this re-release, but it hasn’t been. It has gotten a drastic overhaul or even anything major, but it was at least looked at.

We will continue to relay word of new features as they are discovered. As alluded to though, there’s not a ton with the new ports, and with scuttlebutt that GTA 6 is sucking up the bulk of resources at Rockstar Games, perhaps that’s not very surprising.

https://twitter.com/morsmutual_/status/1503359788645761025

A successor to the Replay feature of GTA 4’s PC version, the Rockstar Editor is a GTA 5 feature gives players the ability to create, edit, and share videos of the game, in the game. It’s an editing suite, or some like to refer to it as, a photo mode on steroids.

