GTA 5 Hulk Mod Makes Helicopters Infinitely More Fun

He ain’t no Thomas the Tank Engine, but The Hulk in San Andreas will certainly do! We’ve covered this hilariously epic GTA 5 Hulk mod in the past, and who knew the big guy would be such a perfect addition to the Grand Theft Auto universe? Apparently the modder did, because he saw that vision and then made it happen. For that, we thank him.

The team behind this incredible mod just released a brand new video showcasing the “you won’t like me when I’m angry” big cheese in action. We even get to see him take on a helicopter … which … I mean, who wouldn’t want that?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another interesting thing about the latest video from JulioNIB is that we get to see 17 of his special abilities including his ability to auto heal, super jump, super sprint, and incredible strength, grab and throw, and more. Plus … that atomic slam? Please and thank you!

His full list of features:

Super strength

Auto heal

Super jump

Super sprint

Super melee attacks

Grab and throw peds/vehicles

Use lamp pole as baseball bat

Jump + smash ground

Special attack: Atomic Slam

Special attack: Thunder clap

Jump + Special attack

Attack mid air targets

Jump to mid air vehicles

Take down mid air vehicles (after jump to them)

Rip off pilot/driver from mid air vehicle (after jump to them)

Jump and attack mid air entities

Wall “climb”

Enemy/ally/killer feature

.ini configuration for multiple and custom hulk characters

Customizable hotkeys for keyboard and controller

The creator also added, “The Wall “climb” feature works in almost all walls in game, jump and keep pressed the move forward button to “grab” the wall, press jump again to jump up, release move forward button and jump again to stop the wall climb.”

Toss vehicles into the air, launch them at other vehicles, customize the FX with different colours? The sky, and the green guy, are the limit. If you’re looking for another reason to jump back into the world of Grand Theft Auto 5, I can’t think of a better reason than this.

To download it yourself, simply check out the GTA X Scripting website right here!