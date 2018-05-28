Thanos Is Coming to GTA V

Grand Theft Auto V is awesome and already offers hundreds of hours of open-world mayhem, hilarity, and entertainment. But you know what would make it even better? Thanos.

Luckily, someone else agrees, someone who can do something about it.

Well-known GTA V modder JulioNIB, who you may recognize for his work in adding the likes of Ghost Rider, Iron Man, Hulk, and Dragon Ball to the game, is working on bring big ol’ Thanos and all of his Infinity Gauntlet powers to Los Santos, where he truly belongs.

With the Thanos mod, players will be able to play as the villain and mess around with his powers. Jump above skyscrappers, teleport, emit powerful beams from your gauntlet, and chuck some meteors at passing by NPCs – you will be able to do all this, and more with the mighty power of GTA Thanos.

At the moment of writing this, the mod isn’t complete and thus not available. Further, there is no word when it will hit. What we do have though is some videos showing off the mod.

Now, all I want to see is fight between a hungover Trevor and Thanos. Who would win? My money is Trevor, but with the meteors, Thanos has a shot.

Grand Theft Auto V is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360. Despite releasing back in 2013, the game is one of the most popular titles in the world right now, featuring a massive player base, a large and dedicated modding scene, and regular content updates and patches.

In addition to GTA Online, mods have played a substantial role in extending the game’s success all the way until 2018. Not only are mods extremely abundant, but there is a ton of high-quality ones. Similar to games like Skyrim, GTA V mods easily add hundreds, if not thousands, of more enjoyment and content to a game already brimming with both.

In other recent and related news, the game is nearing 100 million lifetime sales, making it the best second-best single-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft (not including Wii Sports, which was bundled with the Wii, and Tetris, which has been re-released a million times).

