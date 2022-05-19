✖

A new GTA Online tease has Grand Theft Auto fans excited. While Red Dead Online support increasingly ceases to exist, Rockstar Games continues to support GTA Online ahead of the release of GTA 6. And apparently, something notable is on the horizon for the online experience of GTA 5. The new tease comes the way of Tez2, one of the most prominent sources when it comes to all things Rockstar Games. After teasing that Rockstar Games has some news to share soon in a now-deleted tweet, the insider added that "Something new for a change is coming soon to GTA Online in about two weeks or so." Unfortunately, this is the extent of the tease.

The brief rumor makes no mention of what exactly this "something new" is. Notably, it comes amid rumors that GTA Online is getting a map expansion this summer in the form of Liberty City, the series' fictional take on New York City and the setting of both GTA III and GTA 4. That said, there's nothing connecting this new rumor with these previous and more dubious Liberty City rumors other than timing.

Something new for a change is coming soon to #GTAOnline in about two weeks or so. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 19, 2022

As you would expect, this tease has Grand Theft Auto fans excited, however, there's nothing to the teaser that suggests this "something new" is good. The last time "something new" happened with GTA Online, it was the controversial GTA+. Interestingly, another well-known Rockstar Games leaker chimed in via the replies with a very cryptic and confusing tweet that presumably means something, but it's unclear what.

"If we are going to take on this New for a change, I would say it would be an Equalitarian balance sheet in GTA Online, Coming soon," said the leaker, Matheusvictorbr.

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto -- including not just all of the latest on GTA Online and GTA 5, but the latest on GTA 6 as well -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: