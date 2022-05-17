GTA 5 Update Makes a Much-Needed Change

✖

A new Grand Theft Auto V update is live on PC, PS4, and Xbox One alongside the patch notes which reveal everything that Update 1.60 does. Interestingly, the update has not been released via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It's unclear why, but it may have something to do with the minute nature of the update or be because these versions will get the update later. Whatever the reason, we know what the update does, courtesy of the patch notes.

One of the two things is fix "several crashed" in both GTA 5 and GTA Online. No specifics are provided on what crashed exactly have been fixed. The other part of the patch notes are more notable, and that's that the update fixes a crash that occurred when equipping the Heavy Sniper Mk II in first-person mode. This has been a big problem with many victims, so it's good to see it fixed.

And this is it. This is all we know about the update. We don't even know how big or small the file sizes are for the update, but they are presumably on the smaller side because the update itself is seemingly on the smaller side.

[May 17, 2022] – Game Stability and Performance

Fixed a crash that occurred when equipping the Heavy Sniper Mk II in first-person view

Fixed several crashes in GTA V and GTA Online

It's worth noting that dataminers sometimes unearth interesting files added to the game through updates, with these files usually pointing towards future content. So far, nothing interesting has been unearthed, but this could change, and if it does change, we will be sure to update the story with anything salient.

Grand Theft Auto V is available via PC and on three generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. For more coverage on the game and all things Grand Theft Auto, click here.