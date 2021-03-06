GTA 5 Update on PS5 and Xbox Series X Remaster Has Grand Theft Auto Fans Excited

✖

Rockstar Games parent company Take-Two Interactive has provided an update on the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of GTA 5, which it has described as an "expanded and enhanced" version of the game, but so far it hasn't elaborated on what this means or shown off these improvements. Speaking at an event hosted by Morgan Stanley, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick doubled down on not just releasing remasters, but meaningful remasters. According to Zelnick, the embodiment of this strategy is the work Rockstar Games is doing on GTA 5 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which Zelnick says is more than just a simple port job.

"I'm not sure they'll be a bigger part of the strategy. Remastering has always been a part of the strategy," said Zelnick talking about Take-Two Interactive's approach to remasters and if they will be more of a focus going forward. "What we've done differently than the competition is we don't just port titles over. We actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release for the new technology that we're launching it on."

According to Zelnick, he thinks the quality put into the remasters is a big reason why they do so well for the company. And to be fair, Take-Two Interactive does do a good job with remastering and remaking games, though last year's remaster of Mafia 2 didn't get that memo nor did Zelnick, who praised the work 2K did last year with the series.

Meanwhile, circling back to GTA and Rockstar Games, Zelnick noted he's "confident" that Rockstar will "deliver a great experience" that you can't get with a "simple port."

Unfortunately, this is all Zelnick had to say about the GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X remaster. And when asked about GTA 6 during the same event, Zelnick was quick to dodge the question completely.

