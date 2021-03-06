Xbox Series X Has Reportedly Secured One of Its Biggest Exclusives Yet

✖

A new Xbox Series X report has PlayStation fans on PS4 and PS5 sweating bullets, or at least some PlayStation players. According to the report, Microsoft has secured another exclusive for the Xbox Series X, and this one has the potential to be one of the biggest Xbox exclusives in years. According to the report, Microsoft is working with FromSoftware -- the makers of Dark Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne, and more -- on an exclusive game, or more specifically, a sci-fi RPG, that the former will publish.

Unfortunately, this is more or less all the report reveals, other than noting that the game is in pre-production, suggesting a reveal is still a ways off, let alone a release. If all of this is true and goes through, it will be a big pickup for Xbox. While many developers make better-selling games than FromSoftware, not many have its number when it comes to quality and consistency. Further, not only is the developer beloved in "hardcore" circles, but in PlayStation circles thanks to Demon's Souls in the past and more recently, Bloodborne.

As for the report itself, it comes the way of Miles Dompier of Windows Central, who does follow-up all of this by noting that this information is just based on rumblings he's heard, and right now it's hard to tell if it's legitimate. In other words, take it with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, no party implicated -- Microsoft nor FromSoftware -- have commented on this report and the speculation it has created, and it's unlikely either will given that both rarely ever comment on rumors, reports, leaks, or anything of the speculative and unofficial variety. However, if, for some reason, either do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever either or both provide. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Xbox -- including all of the latest on the Xbox Series X -- click here or check out the relevant links below: