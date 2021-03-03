GTA 5 Secret Discovered Eight Years Later

✖

A Grand Theft Auto fan over on Reddit has discovered a new GTA 5 secret eight years after Rockstar Games first released the game on the PS3 and Xbox 360. Before GTA Online became what it was, the number one pastime for all GTA players was getting a five-star wanted level before attempting to survive as long you can. That said, no matter how hard you try, the Los Santos Police will get you. There's no escape, and that's because the game begins spawning police through a special portal.

No matter how far away you are from the nearest police station, Los Santos Police will flood your area, shoot your tires out, and send your corpse to the slammers, and that's because the game spawns a literal portal that sends cars and police through at a steady, but a random stream.

Of course, it's not news that GTA 5 flood your location with hordes of police, but this is the first time we've seen the process in action. Unfortunately, it's not very exciting, but it does explain why the Los Santos Police are so effective at five-stars, and it's because they have an infinite amount of bodies to throw your way.

It remains to be seen if Grand Theft Auto 6 will upgrade this method for something more immersive and less arcadey. That said, given how little this aspect of the series has changed game-to-game, it's unlikely Rockstar Games will make drastic changes with GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is available via the PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC, and soon it will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Until then, it's playable on the trio of powerful consoles via backward compatibility.

