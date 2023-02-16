GTA Online Update Adds Massive New Garage, Drug Dealing, and Much More

The newest update to GTA Online adds a bunch of new ways to make money and a huge new garage. GTA Online is constantly expanding and evolving in ways that fans could only have dreamed of upon its launch in 2013. It's rather incredible to see how far it has come since those early days where the most expensive item in the game was a million-dollar parody of a Bugatti and the most expensive property was a $400k apartment. Now, you can get yachts, jet packs, huge facilities that manufacture illicit goods, and so much more. While Rockstar Games is knee-deep in the development of the next Grand Theft Auto, it hasn't really slowed down on producing more content for GTA Online.

The latest update for GTA Online expands on the foundation laid by the Los Santos Drug Wars update that released in December. For starters, players can now purchase a massive multi-floor garage that stores up to 50 vehicles on Eclipse Boulevard. GTA+ Members can even snag this bad boy for free, which is a pretty generous perk. If you need some extra money to buy the garage, there are plenty of new ways to generate some revenue with this update. Players can find Stash Houses in the open world and raid them for money and drugs. Similarly, there are new dead drops for "G's Cache" that will appear on the map and will reward players with money and other valuables. Lastly, you can now sell all kinds of drugs (weed, meth, coke, and acid) to street dealers and make a killing. Each dealer has preferences and if you can fulfill those preferences, they'll pay a premium for your product. This week, you'll earn an extra 50% of GTA$ for these dealer sales, so now is a good time to offload whatever may be in your labs.

Rockstar has also added new Shop Robberies that you can try and stop. After you've delivered justice, you can either keep the money or return it to the store that was held up. These events will also pay out 2x the GTA$ and RP until February 22nd. Finally, Rockstar is offering a variety of bonuses to those who partake in the new activities by March 1st. You can check them out below.

Sell to a Street Dealer to receive the Camo Roses Slab Denim jacket.

jacket. Sell drugs on the street on three separate days to receive the Budonk-adonk! tattoo.

tattoo. Sell drugs on the street on seven separate days to receive the Painted Tiger mask.

mask. Successfully rob a Daily Stash House to receive the Camo Roses Slab Cap .

. Exfiltrate from Daily Stash Houses for five days total to receive the Purple X-Ray Emissive mask.

Collect from a Daily Stash House on 10 different days to receive the Red SC Dragon Revere Collar shirt.

Collect G's Cache once to receive the Camo Roses Slab Canvas shoes.

shoes. Collect G's Cache 10 times to receive the Red SC Dragon Embroidered pants.

What do you think of the new GTA Online update? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.