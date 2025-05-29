GTA Online’s Next Big Update May Be Very Soon

GTA Online‘s next big update may be imminent. Although fans were hoping to play Grand Theft Auto VI this fall, they will have to keep playing its predecessor for a little while longer. Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 to next May, which means we are just under a year away from it releasing. It feels like a big set back, but it was confirmed by Take-Two that this delay was less than six months from the game’s original expected release date. Still, this is a lot of time for gamers who have waited many, many years for this game. However, Rockstar won’t leave people hanging.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rockstar Games tends to release big new updates for GTA Online every six months or so. We get one big update in the summer, one big update in the winter, and that’s generally how the entire cycle goes. There used to be more regular updates during GTA Online‘s prime, but things have slowed down to a more predictable rate since Red Dead Redemption 2 came out and Rockstar shifted its focus to multiple games, including the development of GTA 6. As of right now, we have no idea what to expect from future GTA Online updates. The game is already loaded with content and it’s hard to imagine what else can be done with this game at this point. Some hope to see Michael return in a GTA Online update, but nothing has been confirmed.

With all of that said, we may find out what’s next very soon. According to Rockstar insider Tez2, he expects that the next GTA Online update will release around June 17th, as that’s when the next GTA+ event ends. Rockstar Games tends to release big updates for GTA Online on Tuesdays and June 17th aligns with that pattern. Rockstar also tends to release its summer updates around June or July, so all of the stars seem to be aligning. If that’s the case, we will probably hear more about the next GTA Online update either next week or the week after.

Given Summer Game Fest is next week, it’s probably more likely Rockstar will release a trailer and blog post with some light details around June 12th, as the developer tends to post blog posts for GTA Online on Thursdays. We have no idea what this new update might entail, but it will likely be one of the last updates for the game as Rockstar will surely transition over to GTA 6 Online next year.

What do you want to see in the next GTA Online update? Let me know in the comments.