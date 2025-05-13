GTA Online Fans Are Running Out of Time to Get Free Bonus Money

GTA Online fans are running out of time to claim millions of in-game dollars as a bonus for playing the game. GTA Online is one of the most popular online games out there, something that is pretty impressive given it began 12 years ago on Xbox 360 and PS3. Given this game was designed with older consoles in mind, you’d think fans would’ve gotten a bit bored of it, but that’s far from the case. Rockstar has only continued to push the game to its limits with every new console generation, keeping players hooked on the world of Grand Theft Auto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although fans expected to leave GTA Online behind this fall, GTA 6‘s delay to next year will mean they have to keep playing it for the rest of the year. Whether or not Rockstar Games has any more big updates planned for GTA Online remains to be seen. It’s possible there will be one more this winter, possibly to send the mode out with a bang as Rockstar begins to transition to the next iteration of the mode. However, there’s still no shortage of content to play in the meantime. Rockstar Games has regularly updated the game for years with new businesses, missions, heists, and other random content to keep players actively engaged.

GTA Online Players Are Running Out of Time to Claim Bonus $3,000,000

There’s also a head spinning amount of stuff to spend your ill-gotten gains on. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games announced it was giving players a bunch of bonus money for players who met a variety of different requirements. Players who haven’t played GTA Online in the last 60 days are eligible to earn up to $3,000,000 in-game. This GTA Online offer was announced back in March, but it has now been confirmed that it will now expire on June 12th. So, if you’re looking to return to GTA Online and haven’t played in a while, make sure you claim this free offer before then.

Simply click this link to go to Rockstar’s website, claim the offer on the page, and then once you sign into GTA Online, you’ll be granted $1,000,000 in-game. It can take a day or two to show up in-game, but so long as you meet those requirements, you’ll get it. For those with some extra money to spend, you can earn even more money in the following ways:

Purchase a Great White, Whale, or Megalodon Shark Card to get GTA$1,500,000

Become a GTA+ Member to get GTA$500,000

It’s a pretty good deal if you’re looking to get back into GTA Online. Rockstar Games typically releases new content updates for GTA Online every summer and winter, so there may be new content coming in June or July. Either way, that’s a hefty chunk of change to spend on other content like cars, clothes, or new businesses to generate even more money.