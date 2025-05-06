9 Biggest Takeaways From New GTA 6 Trailer

The brand new GTA 6 trailer has a lot to unpack, but we’ve done our best to pick out some of the most notable details. Rockstar Games is one of the best at creating video game trailers. Not only does Rockstar make us wait an incredibly long time for new trailers, but it makes sure they are worth it once they do arrive. These videos are chock-full of story and gameplay details, cut like a cinematic movie trailer. These two to three-minute-long videos are proper events, and if you have opened social media today, you will see that the new GTA 6 trailer has dominated all discussion. As a result, that means Rockstar is very calculated with what it puts in these kinds of marketing beats. We discovered some hidden phone numbers in the GTA 6 trailer that can be called within GTA 5, for starters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With all of that said, we have been left in the dark on GTA 6 since December 2023 when the first trailer dropped. Fans were getting pretty irate with the silence, but Rockstar Games has released a bunch of new info on GTA 6 that answers a lot of our questions and gives us plenty to talk about until the next marketing beat. With that said, let’s break down the new GTA 6 trailer and some of the screenshots.

GTA 6 Is a Love Story

gta 6

We’ve known this for a while thanks to rumors and leaks, but yes, this is a love story. GTA 6 is taking inspiration from Bonnie and Clyde with protagonists Lucia and Jason. The two live out of a beach house given to Jason by his shady boss/colleague, Brian, but eventually move to a motel based on the trailers. The two are head over heels in love with each other and are all smiles, but this is also a Grand Theft Auto game… so the ups will likely come with some downs.

It’s noted in a synopsis for GTA 6 that Lucia and Jason had a score that went south, likely prompting Lucia’s imprisonment. It’s possible that GTA 6 will open similarly to GTA 5 and show us the heist that goes wrong, which may be the bank heist featured about a minute and 15 seconds into the trailer. A separate video clip on Rockstar’s website shows a massive shootout with the police outside of that same heist, which shows just how dicey things get on their escape. Lucia is seen wearing an ankle monitor in some footage, indicating she is on parole. The synopsis also mentions that they are in the middle of a criminal conspiracy that will test them and force them to stick together to stay alive, so they will likely be stuck together like glue.

Heists Return in GTA 6

gta 6

It looks like we will at least have one elaborate heist in GTA 6, something that fans will likely appreciate. Grand Theft Auto 4‘s mission, Three Leaf Clover, was a huge hit with fans and prompted Rockstar to design an entire game around heists with Grand Theft Auto 5. It seems like we could get more of that here, though it’s unclear if they will have the same level of depth with planning missions and recruiting crew members to help you secure the goods. GTA 6 looks to have a big cast of characters that could assist in these kinds of jobs.

There May Be a Snitch in GTA 6

gta 6

It seems like there is a chance that someone in GTA 6 is undercover for the feds. Jason is accused of being a fed by someone and then we see footage of cops doing some sort of raid, which may be related to the one we saw in the first trailer via bodycam footage. An older, unnamed cop is also seen talking to someone who notes that cops have to stick together. Typically, Rockstar games don’t cut away from the perspective of their protagonists, so it’s not like in a movie where we are viewing these events objectively. A scene like that would be from the perspective of a playable character.

It’s possible Jason has struck a deal with the cops to get Lucia out of prison, or perhaps it’s the other way around, and Lucia is a criminal informant. Either way, it seems like a rat may be at the center of GTA 6‘s story.

There’s Lots of Customization in GTA 6

gta 6

The new GTA 6 trailer and the latest screenshots make it obvious that customization is a big part of the game. Jason sports a number of different looks with different hats (worn forward and backward), hair styles, beards, and outfits. Lucia is no different as she is seen wearing her hair up and down, flaunting flashy dresses, but also in a bright orange safety vest, seemingly from doing community service as part of her parole. Fans have also speculated that players will be able to work out in the game to upgrade their physique, as Jason looked a bit skinnier in previous footage, but now looks toned and fit. He’s seen weight lifting in the trailer, so that may signal a return to a beloved Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas activity.

GTA 6 May Have a Spotify-like Feature and Headphones

gta 6

One of the new GTA 6 screenshots highlights Lucia hitting a punching bag while wearing something similar to Airpods. While many have taken this screenshot and some footage as a hint that things like cage fighting may make a return, it actually may suggest something even better. Airpods would indicate that players can freely listen to music in GTA 6 on foot and not just when they are in a car or near a radio. Fans have been asking for something like this for years and it appears like it may actually come to fruition here.

If that’s the case, hopefully it means we can curate our own playlists with a Spotify-like app on the in-game phone. Watch Dogs 2 had something like this, but Rockstar’s budget and music taste will allow for a far better usage of this kind of feature.

Multiple Songs Are Featured in the GTA 6 Trailer

gta 6

Although the GTA 6 trailer’s main song is Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters, it is not the only song in the trailer. It’s likely these are some of the first songs confirmed for the in-game radio for GTA 6. You can see a short list of the songs featured below.

Hot Together by The Pointer Sisters

Child Support by Zenglen

Everybody Have Fun Tonight by Wang Chung

Talkin’ to Myself Again by Tammy Wynette

GTA 6 Borrows from Fast Five

Play video

At one point in the trailer, we see a truck driving a safe, which seems like an overt reference to Fast Five. The climax of the fifth Fast and the Furious movie features the crew ripping a giant safe out of a wall and towing it around the city, causing all kinds of destruction in the process. The safe in GTA 6 is not nearly as large, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still be fun and a bit destructive. Rockstar Games is known for paying homage to classic crime movies such as Heat, so it’s not out of the question that they drew inspiration from Fast Five.

GTA 6 Features a Familiar Face

gta 6

It seems like GTA 6 is bringing back Phil Cassidy in some capacity or at least playing on his iconography. Phil Cassidy was a character in the early PS2 entries who had his hand blown off, but Phil likely wouldn’t be as young as he looks here in the GTA 6 trailer (not to mention he has both hands). Either they are sort of rebooting the character, or just using his name for the weapons store in the game based on advertising seen in the game.

While not fully related, we can also see a PS5-like console in Jason’s home during this shot. Perhaps we will be able to play video games with Jason and Lucia as well!

GTA 6 May Have Improved Melee Combat

gta 6

Melee combat has never been anything too great in Grand Theft Auto, it’s usually pretty stiff and clunky. Red Dead Redemption 2 made some advancements to make it feel more engaging and dynamic, but GTA 6 will come almost 8 years after that… so will it be better this time? It certainly seems like it. We see a couple of shots of hand-to-hand combat with Lucia kicking someone during a cage fight and Jason slamming someone into a car. It’s possible these are scripted moments, but hopefully, they indicate a more nuanced and deeper melee system.

Did we miss anything in the GTA 6 trailer? Let me know in the comments!