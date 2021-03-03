First PS5 Restock of March Leaves Amazon Customers Divided
The first PS5 restock of March 2021 is here, and it has arrived courtesy of Amazon, and unlike many recent restocks from GameStop, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and others, this new stock was substantial and it didn't drop at a random time overnight. As a result, many PlayStation fans and Amazon customers were able to finally secure an order after months of trying and frustration. And of course, many still ran into the same ol' issues and missed out on the restock.
While the restock was appreciable in size and while it released at a reasonable time of day, it was still weighed down by site issues and scalpers making use of advanced bots capable of gobbling up 1000s of orders in minutes. In other words, yes, the infamous dog error screen made its return during the restock.
Right now, the restock appears to be completely depleted, thought additional waves throughout the day could remedy this. As for additional restocks, right now there are none announced for today, but considering that most retailers are releasing at random with no warning, this could change very quickly. Until then, PlayStation fans are voicing their frustration over on Twitter, while others are rejoicing that the struggle is finally over.
Secured the PS5
I’m laying in bed trying to get a PS5 and it’s saying out of stock. I put the phone down in frustration. Then the door opens and my wife comes in dancing. She shows me the Amazon receipt. Our national nightmare is over. She secured the PS5 pic.twitter.com/E98lE0pRic— Rod (@rodimusprime) March 3, 2021
Props
we got to give props to @amazon . they did not drop at 3 am and had a lot of stock!— King Restock • PS5 / Next Gen Drop Coverage (@KingOfRestock) March 3, 2021
Finally Successful
Thank you for doing what you do. I have been looking at every retailer on the internet from the PS5 release date and was finally successful today. I would not have been aware of the Amazon drop if it wasn’t for you. Thanks again.— Erving Malevolent (@grayscale_67) March 3, 2021
Almost Had It
Loading Amazon’s PS5 digital console page every two seconds pic.twitter.com/JvTMjNwFRG— David Evans (@sfldwe) March 3, 2021
It's Never That Easy
Hey just got the notification for the new PS5 stock maybe I'll finally get one— Joe (@IAmJoedub) March 3, 2021
Amazon: What PS5, Look at this Dog pic.twitter.com/REe1o1Un9q
The Infamous Dog
Tried to buy a PS5 this morning and Amazon gave me nothing but dog errors 🙃 it was legit in my cart too...— Johnny Eppich エピック・ジョニー (@PKJohnny) March 3, 2021
Bots Strike Again
The bots have won again, thanks to Amazon and there high security. We shall all have a laugh together when the major restock happens and all these scalpers have to sell there PS5s for a loss. So plz hold out my friends we will get the win in the end. @PS5 pic.twitter.com/e0Keqxox7i— InspirationalGamer (@Inspira35535902) March 3, 2021
Throat Punch Amazon
Im to throat punch @Amazon I want a PS5 pic.twitter.com/WBP3IgDzBe— Austin 🦅 (@Biddle____) March 3, 2021
As always, keep tabs on the following links if you're still hunting:
