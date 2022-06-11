GTA 5 Actor Releases New Beer for Charity

✖

Grand Theft Auto V and The Walking Dead star Steven Ogg has released a new IPA for charity. Steven Ogg rose to fame with his role as Trevor, the crazed bank robber who can't help but cause chaos, in GTA 5. The actor's career took off after the release of the massively successful Rockstar game and has since starred in Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead. Ogg is also now part of an Old Spice ad campaign, something that previously also helped Terry Crews find a new level of fame. With all of that said, Steven Ogg is now leveraging his fame to do something for a good cause.

On Instagram, the GTA 5 actor announced he has a new beer known as Ogg IPA. The IPA is being made in collaboration with Common Space Brewery for The Longest Day fundraiser, which is used to help raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association's research. Proceeds from sales of the beer will go to the Alzheimer's Association. Steven Ogg's father suffered from Alzheimer's, making this a deeply personal cause for him.

"Alzheimer's has had an enormous impact on me and my family's life as I have seen how it has afflicted my Father first hand," Ogg said. "We are excited to partner with the Alzheimer's Association and The Longest Day to help support all the great work they are doing."

The Ogg IPA is a limited release IPA at 7.0 ABV that uses El Dorado, McKenzie, and Lupomax Talue hops. The beer is being sold online on Common Space Brewery's website for those who are 21+ and live in the United State. In addition to the IPA, shirts based on the beverage will be sold online as well. Ogg will also be hosting a release party in Hawthorne, California on June 11th from 12 PM to 12 AM where he will be serving beer himself. You can click here for more details on the event.

