GTA 6 Fans Spot New “Flaw” on Box Art

Fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 have found a new “flaw” on the game’s box art. After months of silence, Rockstar Games announced this week that it would be pushing live pre-orders for GTA 6 next week on July 25th. This news was accompanied by the reveal of the game’s cover art, which features the game’s two main protagonists, Jason and Lucia, alongside a number of other characters and sights that will be seen across Leonida. And while the box art has largely been praised by longtime fans for its similarities to past Grand Theft Auto games, others have taken the liberty of trying to find potential errors with the artwork.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on the GTA 6 subreddit, user ITehJelleh jokingly pointed out a “mistake” with the box art. The mistake in question is tied to the alligator center front and center in the artwork. This user took the time to count all of the teeth on the gator and found that there were 60 in total that could be seen. However, in the real world, alligators tend to have closer to 80 teeth. Because of this grave error, many claimed that they had now lost confidence entirely in GTA 6.

“Unplayable,” said the top comment on the thread. “This is just going to be another [Cyberpunk 2077] release then.”

“If this is actually true, I’m so disappointed in Rockstar,” added another.

Obviously, none of the users in question were actually mad about this art, as the thread was filled with a litany of other jokes. Still, it does shed light on how just over the top Grand Theft Auto fans are getting when it comes to analyzing every new aspect of GTA 6. With so little to go on, every new announcement or reveal that ends up coming from Rockstar Games ends up being combed over to a degree that seems borderline insane.

Speaking more to the gator in question on the GTA 6 box art, he’s also becoming a de facto mascot of sorts for the game. In another thread on the subreddit, fans were debating what the gator’s name should be. The top results so far seem to be “Greg the Gator” or “Lil Chop”, amongst a handful of suggestions. Others have simply voiced that they hope GTA 6 will allow them to get pets, so that they can get their own version of the gator to own in-game. Whether or not this will actually be possible remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the gator is the star of the GTA 6 cover art.

GTA 6 is poised to release later this year on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. With pre-orders for the game going live next week, hopefully, we’ll end up getting a new trailer for the game at this time as well that can help tide fans over until its launch.