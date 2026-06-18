GTA 6 Pre-Orders Announced Alongside Cover Art Reveal

Rockstar Games has officially announced that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be going live next week. For months, Rockstar has continued to stress that it would finally begin marketing GTA 6 more heavily once summer began. Now, with the official start of summer right around the corner, Rockstar has shared its first new info on the next Grand Theft Auto game in quite some time.

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Revealed in a brief new video, Rockstar confirmed that pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 will begin one week from today on June 25th. In addition, the studio gave eager fans a look at the game’s box art, which is quite similar to past entries in the series. Both of these announcements represent the first major news that GTA 6 has received in months and essentially verify that the game is locked in for its November 19th release date.

Perhaps the biggest detail that Rockstar didn’t unveil today is the price that Grand Theft Auto 6 will sell for. Speculation tied to the cost of GTA 6 has been running rampant for years, with past rumors suggesting that the game could sell for as much as $100. Those in charge of Rockstar at Take-Two Interactive have suggested that the game’s value wouldn’t be this lofty, but there is still reason to believe that GTA 6 could launch at a price of $79.99, which is the highest that has been seen for other AAA games over the past year. Regardless of what the cost is, we’ll find out for certain in one week once purchases for the game go live.

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In addition, Rockstar has yet to verify how many various versions of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to purchase. Outside of the standard edition, Rockstar could also choose to release a Deluxe Edition or Collector’s Edition of GTA 6, both of which would come with a variety of extra digital or physical items. Based on the studio’s most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, there will almost certainly be a handful of different editions of GTA 6 like this, but the Collector’s Edition, in particular, might be difficult to get ahold of. As such, if you’re planning to pre-order the game next week, you’ll want to decide in advance if you’re willing to throw down some additional money for some of these higher-end editions of the title.

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally poised to release at the end of this year on November 19th across PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. A PC version of the game hasn’t been announced yet by Rockstar, but it’s presumed to release at some point further down the road.

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