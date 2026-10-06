New Xbox Elite Controller Leaked by Microsoft After Prolonged Rumors

Microsoft itself seems to have just leaked the existence of a new Xbox Elite Controller that should be releasing soon. For multiple years at this point, rumors have pointed to Microsoft developing a third iteration of its popular Xbox Elite Controller. And while these leaks previously hadn’t resulted in any concrete announcements from Xbox, it now looks like the gaming brand is preparing to finally lift the veil at some point in the near future.

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Spotted by users on Reddit, new details on the next version of the Xbox Elite Controller have appeared on Xbox’s Design Lab website. While this info was unearthed on the site’s backend, the fact that they are present whatsoever verifies that Xbox is working on a new version of its popular high-end gamepad. Details on its launch date weren’t discovered in the leak, but the fact that Xbox is beginning to upload new info to the Design Lab behind-the-scenes suggests that its arrival should be close.

As for what this leak actually does reveal, Xbox is said to be codenaming the Series 3 version of the Elite Controller “Edessa,” and is linked to another product that has the codename “Beatrice”. Xbox seems to have most notably added haptic feedback, impulse triggers, and a scroll wheel to the Elite Controller 3, while also altering the design of some of the paddles that come included. The D-pad has also received an overhaul, while multiple faceplate options will be available for those who would seemingly look to design their own version of the controller through Design Lab.

Although some of these features have been seen in competing controllers for quite some time, namely haptic feedback and impulse triggers, Xbox has been a bit slower to incorporate these elements into its own controllers. Doing so with the Series 3 version of the Xbox Elite Controller would finally put an end to ongoing requests that Xbox users have levied at Microsoft, even if it has taken quite a long time to finally happen.

Based on the timing of this leak, it suggests that Xbox likely wants to release the Elite Controller Series 3 at some point before the holiday season. Doing so would give the brand a major new Xbox accessory to sell during the holidays, which would undoubtedly be a great way to generate high sales out of the gate. As for its price, leaks have yet to indicate how much the Xbox Elite Controller 3 could be, but we’re almost certainly looking at something in the range of $150 to $200, if not more.

What do you think about Xbox gearing up to release a new controller in its Elite series? And will you look to pick it up for yourself once it does arrive? Let me know all of your own thoughts down in the comments section.